Thomasville National Bank Purchases 2,769 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

