Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Red Spruce Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,096 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 2.7% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after buying an additional 358,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after buying an additional 362,435 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $156.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.14.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

