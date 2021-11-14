Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 390 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $244.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.