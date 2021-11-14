Red Spruce Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $277.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.13 and a 12 month high of $279.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

