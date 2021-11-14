Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,850,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $172.55 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

