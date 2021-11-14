Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $54.78 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00002399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00052145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00220243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00086968 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

