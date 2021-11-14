Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 74.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $2,251,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $2,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,172,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $21,550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,702.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,698 shares of company stock valued at $72,361,917 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $294.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.05 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.85. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $205.65 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

