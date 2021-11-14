Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 10,494 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $81,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $70,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.