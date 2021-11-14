Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 226.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,059,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 119.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 162,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 88,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMED opened at $182.79 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.82 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.53.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

