Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $751,000 in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.22% of Aurora Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AURC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,321,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AURC stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

