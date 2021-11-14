P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Critical Comparison

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for P10 and OGE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A OGE Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

OGE Energy has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.43%. Given OGE Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than P10.

Risk & Volatility

P10 has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P10 and OGE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OGE Energy $2.12 billion 3.25 -$173.70 million $2.35 14.66

P10 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OGE Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of P10 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A OGE Energy 13.29% 14.55% 4.59%

Summary

OGE Energy beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment involves gathering, processing, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

