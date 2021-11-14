Comparing Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) & Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -324.78% -80.62% -69.90% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alset EHome International and Shanghai Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $16.24 million 4.57 -$2.52 million N/A N/A Shanghai Industrial $3.50 billion 0.45 $286.01 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alset EHome International and Shanghai Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Shanghai Industrial beats Alset EHome International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products. The company also manufactures, sells, and markets cigarettes; sources raw materials; and manufactures and sells packaging materials and printed products. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

