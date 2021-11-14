Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D opened at $74.74 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.