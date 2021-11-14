Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on POSH. William Blair lowered Poshmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of POSH opened at $20.97 on Friday. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -12.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $2,683,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after buying an additional 557,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

