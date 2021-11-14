American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,176 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of American Water Works worth $27,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

