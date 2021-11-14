Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 35,273 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,273 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $21,057,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 395,175 shares of company stock valued at $56,765,170 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.82. The stock has a market cap of $354.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

