Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.4% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.71. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

