Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 1,442 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after buying an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after buying an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after buying an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Loop Capital lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $68.80 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

