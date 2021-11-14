Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.