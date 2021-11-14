Zacks: Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Amarin reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amarin by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

