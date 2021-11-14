Analysts Set Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target at $8.25

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of SAWLF stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.