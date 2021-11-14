$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

