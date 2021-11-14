-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Artelo Biosciences.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ARTL opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.10. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 132.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

