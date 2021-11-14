Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.
CRBP stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.