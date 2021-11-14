Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

CRBP stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

