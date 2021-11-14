Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $122.13 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.