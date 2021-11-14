Penobscot Wealth Management Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

