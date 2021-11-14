Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

