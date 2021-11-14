Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBNH. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,412,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.