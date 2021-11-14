SVB Leerink Cuts Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $19.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HARP has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

