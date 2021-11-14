Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

U has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of U opened at $196.65 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $196.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day moving average of $117.90.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,224,416 shares of company stock valued at $161,116,989. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

