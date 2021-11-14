Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Market Capitalization Hits $65.31 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $21.02 or 0.00032559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $65.31 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00072074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,737.23 or 1.00260820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.80 or 0.07092895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,466 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

