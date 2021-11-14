Penobscot Wealth Management Invests $1.79 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $258.54 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $211.29 and a twelve month high of $266.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.64.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

