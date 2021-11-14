Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 3,525 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 2.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Diageo worth $168,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $204.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.79. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $205.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

