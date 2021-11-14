Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,450 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $131,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

NYSE:LIN opened at $337.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.01.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

