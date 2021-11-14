Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

NYSE:HCA opened at $245.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.93 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.