Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth about $1,214,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth about $1,300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth about $6,842,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $26,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.91. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

