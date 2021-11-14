1,894 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 27.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 794,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,068,000 after buying an additional 127,810 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 448.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after buying an additional 253,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.81.

NYSE CE opened at $170.13 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

