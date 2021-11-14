3,137 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 595,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,301 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

NYSE ATO opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.87.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.