Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $334,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 694,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Unum Group by 167.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 44,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Unum Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 589,848 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.