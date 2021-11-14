1,293 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $63,750,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

Shares of LH opened at $297.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $195.39 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.