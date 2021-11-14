Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $80,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,896 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 70.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 791.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 157,613 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 28.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

