BMO Capital Markets Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CROMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

