Reviewing Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) & Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avalara and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -15.60% -7.30% -4.18% Cango 99.11% 48.38% 31.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Avalara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalara and Cango’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $500.57 million 27.22 -$49.18 million ($1.17) -134.00 Cango $314.55 million 2.14 $516.40 million $3.62 1.24

Cango has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalara. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cango, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Avalara and Cango, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 1 10 0 2.91 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avalara currently has a consensus target price of $201.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Avalara’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avalara is more favorable than Cango.

Summary

Cango beats Avalara on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing. The company was founded by Rory Rawlings, Scott McFarlane, and Jared R. Vogt in August 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Cango

Cango, Inc. (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.