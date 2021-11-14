Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 46,067 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 181.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUTH opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $652.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUTH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

