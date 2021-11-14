Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 216,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.09% of Ciena worth $95,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after buying an additional 290,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,012,000 after buying an additional 313,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,079,000 after buying an additional 146,382 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.