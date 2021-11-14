Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,789 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Nielsen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.