Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,411,492 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $98,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

