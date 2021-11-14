Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 6,417 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,309,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,620,000 after acquiring an additional 209,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,803,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,386,000 after acquiring an additional 251,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,226 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 37.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,754,000 after acquiring an additional 702,075 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $37.3868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

