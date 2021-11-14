Analysts Expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. Acer Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acer Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

