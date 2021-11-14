Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $46.07 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWN. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

